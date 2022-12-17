All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare for their return to action.

Liverpool are now less than a week away from returning to action as the World Cup final approaches.

The Reds take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup next Thursday, and that will be followed by a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day. After a month or so on the sidelines, Liverpool have been competing in friendlies recently in a bid to regain match sharpness, and on Friday, they comfortably saw off AC Milan with an impressive display.

As the Reds continue their preparations, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Moukoko hope

Liverpool are said to be making a fresh push to land Germany and Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are one of ‘several’ Premier League sides to be chasing the talented 18-year-old, and Chelsea are the frontrunners as things stand. But the report claims Liverpool are still in the thick of the race, holding talks with the player’s representatives.

It’s claimed Liverpool will make contact with the player’s representatives again when the winter opens, ahead of attempting to strike a deal with Dortmund, though it’s clear they won’t be the only club pushing for a deal.

Amrabat boost

Liverpool are said to be the preferred destination for Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via Soccer News, the player’s agent is pushing for a Premier League move for the Fiorentina star, and the Reds have the edge. He said: “He has all the characteristics he needs to play under Anonio Conte. But at the moment they are very happy with Bentancur, and he plays in the same position. But I think Amrabat’s agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring him to Liverpool in the Premier League.