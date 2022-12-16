All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their preparations.

Liverpool continue to work back towards match sharpness ahead of the return of competitive football.

The Reds lost to Lyon last week, and they continue their preparations with a clash with Serie A champions AC Milan on Friday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp knows his men need to hit the ground running when they return following a disappointing start to the campaign. Liverpool can ill-afford to go on another stretch of underwhelming results if they want to have any chance of making up the ground they have lost on the top two.

Amid injury issues, the January transfer window could be particularly important for Liverpool, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Cunha offered

Liverpool are one of the Premier League sides who were offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha.

That’s according to 90min, who say the Reds were offered Cunha as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who recently suffered an injury setback. Liverpool are said to have made an offer to sign Cunha in the past, but that was before they signed Diaz.

It has also been reported that Cunha has been offered to Chelsea after they lost Armando Broja to injury, but it’s Wolves who have shown the most interest in signing the Brazilian.

Keita claim

Liverpool could offload midfielder Naby Keita this winter, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Seth.

“He has had his injury problems throughout his career at Liverpool,” he told GiveMesport. “There have been links once more to a return to the Bundesliga, but he is with the Liverpool squad now in Dubai and he has resumed training with them.