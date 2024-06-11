Liverpool 'still interested' in Leeds United attacker despite transfer claims
Liverpool have reportedly not been ruled out of signing Leeds United attacker Crysensio Summerville this summer.
The 22-year-old is currently a wanted man after shining in the Championship last season as he won the Player of the Season award. And Daniel Farke’s side failure to win promotion in the play-off final has all but confirmed that the talented forward will leave this summer.
While a report from Leeds Live claimed that Liverpool were out of the race to sign him, Fabrizio Romano spoke to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (via Caughtoffside) to reveal that the Merseyside club are still very much interested. But he did say that a centre-back is still the ‘priority’. The Reds have a strong attacking line-up as it stands but could add even more firepower for Arne Slot.
Chelsea are also said to be a team in the running and Summerville is certainly a player who fits the right age profile that owner Todd Boehly has been quick to greenlight during his time at the club. Given the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku have failed to make a real impact on the left wing, Summerville could emerge as an exciting option for them.
Summerville has previous history with Liverpool; back in 2022 he netted an 89th-minute winner at Anfield which handed Virgil van Dijk his first defeat at Anfield in the league (his record currently stands as just two defeats in 99 games). The left-sided attacker netted 21 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last season and showcased an ability to play off either flank or even down the centre.
Goals were not the issue for Liverpool last season with all five of their registered attackers reaching a minimum of 10 scored in all competitions. However, Summerville may not want to be a rotation option at Liverpool when he could be a starting attacker elsewhere. Competing with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left wing, it could be difficult to muscle his way in. He also failed to inspire Leeds in the play-off final against a disciplined defence which could also be a concern.
