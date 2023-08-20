Liverpool still keen on 25-year-old as they continue ‘search’ for transfers
Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours after their weekend win over AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool picked up all three points on Saturday afternoon after beating AFC Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield. The Reds fell behind early on against the Cherries.
However, they were able to turn the game around in the end. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...
Midfielder latest
Liverpool haven’t given up hope of bringing in midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV before the end of the transfer window. According to a report by Fichajes, the 25-year-old, who is a Ivory Coast international with 31 caps under his belt, remains on their radar between now and the end of the transfer window with Bayern Munich also linked. He has played for his current club since joining them in 2020 from Toulouse and they may face a battle to keep hold of him now.
Defender eyed
Jurgen Klopp could look to lure Torino defender Perr Schuurs to England before the deadline on Friday 1st September. According to Football Insider, the Reds are continuing their ‘search’ for new additions to bolster their ranks and the 23-year-old is being linked with a switch to Merseyside again.
The former Holland youth international only made the move to Italy 12 months ago but may move on over the next couple of weeks amid interest from elsewhere. He has played for Fortuna Sittard and Ajax in the past and could be seen by Liverpool as someone who would add more competition and depth to their options at the back.