Liverpool have submitted an offer in attempt to sign their latest summer transfer.

Liverpool still have life left in them in these final stages of the transfer window as they are pushing to complete their latest summer signing.

The Reds have already bolstered their team through recruiting the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. They are still in pursuit of a new centre-back, with concerns regarding their defensive structure raised in these early weeks of the new season.

Marc Guehi has been a leading target for the Reds for a while now and a new update has emerged regarding their pursuit of his signature. The centre-back is now well into the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace and he is not willing to sign a new deal.

With the rising risk of Guehi leaving Selhurst Park for free next year, the Eagles are now pushing to get a cash deal over the line before it’s too late.

Liverpool submit official bid for Marc Guehi

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘submitted an official offer’ to Crystal Palace in attempt to sign Guehi before the deadline.

The Reds have already spent a significant amount of cash this window and lead the way as the top spenders in the Premier League. However, they are in need of a new centre-back and have been linked with Guehi for months now.

The report claims Liverpool are now ‘on the cusp’ of bringing the England international to Anfield. They have tabled an offer of £36 million, plus £4 million in add-ons, which matches the £40 million Palace are looking for.

Guehi has reportedly ‘given Liverpool the green light’, so all that remains is for the Reds to agree terms with Crystal Palace to get the deal finalised. Steve Parish is understood to be eager to get a deal done, as he is well aware of the risk of losing Guehi for free next year. Realistically, it shouldn’t take moving heaven and earth to strike an agreement with Palace.

Man City linked with Marc Guehi

Guehi has attracted plenty of interest in the last 12 months and that has only increased since Crystal Palace won the FA Cup.

Manchester City have also been in the picture recently, with reports claiming they have been eyeing up a potential late move for the centre-back. The Daily Star reported last week that Guehi is ‘being discussed’ at the Etihad, should City lose both Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji from the squad before the window closes.

Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have also been credited with interest in Guehi throughout the transfer window. However, despite interest from multiple top clubs, David Lynch reported that Guehi ‘only wants Liverpool’ as his next destination.

“The player only wants them [Liverpool]. The deadline is coming up so Palace risk losing him for a lesser fee in January or for nothing next summer. So, it all seems to be lining up nicely for Liverpool,” Lynch said, via Rousing the Kop.