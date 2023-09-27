The Argentinian has settled into life on Merseyside quickly, alongside fellow summer signing.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister has praised fellow summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as his other midfield teammates after a strong start to the season.

The Reds have enjoyed a flying start, with Mac Allister slotting into Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven effortlessly since joining from Brighton this summer.

With Szobozlai receiving rave reviews from fans and pundits alike, the success of the duo early on has been exactly what was needed after a midfield exodus during the summer window.

Both have started every Premier League game so far and have already established themselves as two key members of Klopp’s side.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United, Alexis Mac Allister has heaped praise on Liverpool’s No.8

“I’m really happy. Dom is a fantastic player. As Endo and Ryan are as well – Curtis too. We have a lot of good players and I really enjoy playing with them,” he said to liverpoolfc.com

“As I say, I’m really enjoying playing with them and I’m really happy to be here.”

He also singled out Darwin Nunez for his contribution against West Ham, with Mac Allister’s brilliant beginning was typified by a chipped assist for Darwin Nunez at the weekend - and the Argentinian also spoke glowingly about his South American teammate.

“Yeah, of course, I think he’s getting better and better”, Mac Allister answered when asked if Nunez was showing his best form.

“I think we will see the best of him this year. He’s a very nice guy, he’s working very hard. I’m really pleased for him.”

Mac Allister finished off by admitting that there was tough run of fixtures to come, but that Liverpool will be ready:

“Of course. This is Liverpool. We will have to play games every three or four days, so we have to be ready for the next game and that’s what we are going to do.”

Next up for Liverpool is Leicester City in the EFL Cup tonight, before a tough away trip to Tottenham this weekend before games against Union Saint-Gilloise, Brighton and Everton.