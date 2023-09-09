‘I would like to avoid’ - Summer signing speaks out on Liverpool fame

The summer signing has made a brilliant start to life on Merseyside.

Dominik Szoboszlai has humbly spoken out on his Liverpool start, while on internation duty with Hungary.

The 22-year-old is the captain of his country and has hit the ground running in a Liverpool shirt so far, netting a brilliant opener against Aston Villa before the international break.

His energy and work rate have caught the eye of the Liverpool fans and his form has seen him receive more attention than previously.

Speaking to Index after the nation’s 2-1 triumph over Serbia in Euro 2024 qualifying, Szoboszlai said: “When I spoke to the boys before the game as team captain, I emphasised that the team that wants to win more will win this game.

“That happened because I think we wanted the victory more, not only because I said so, but also because we knew that if we win here, we will take a big step towards advancing.

“Now, even as a Liverpool player, I am the same Dominik Szoboszlai as I was. Here, everyone is equal in the team, everyone looks at each other the same way.

“I want to set an example and help the team. I would like to avoid being seen as a superstar, of course the media writes what they want, but I don’t want this to be a topic within the team.”

Former RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch recently revealed how eye-opening a holiday to the player’s homeland was, where he saw “Szobo’s face everywhere”, likening him in fame to Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.

His adaption from the Bundesliga has been quick and effortless but, despite his start, it’s a positive that he is keeping his humbleness. Liverpool have always done well in identifying not just good players, but good characters.