The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Friday

Liverpool haven’t made the start they wanted to this season and will be eager to bounce back from their 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League as soon as possible.

The Reds are currently 7th in the Premier League and have only won twice out of their opening six league outings.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club....

Summer target could be sold

Liverpool were linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella over the summer, as per a la Repubblica.

The midfielder has played in Italy for his whole career to date but is facing an uncertain future at this moment in time.

According to a report by Calciomercato web, Inter are considering selling him.

Pundit wants player back in

Pundit Paul Merson believes Jurgen Klopp needs to bring Diogo Jota back into the front three and drop summer recruit Darwin Nunez.

The former Wolves attacker has been out of action over recent times through injury.

However, Merson has said he has to start when he is fit, as per Sportskeeda:

“As for Liverpool’s front three, with all of them fit, I think Diogo Jota should start up front at the moment with Salah and Luis Diaz either side of him.”

Ex-player close to new move

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly coming back to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old played at Anfield from 2016 to 2022 but his time on Merseyside was marred by some high-profile goalkeeping mistakes.