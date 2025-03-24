The 35-time international is expected to be on the move this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing experienced Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah in the upcoming summer transfer window and could look to hijack Barcelona’s move for the players.

Mundo Deportivo explains that the Reds are admirers of the 35-time German international, who is approaching the final months of his contract with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reports state that Tah has turned down several offers from Leverkusen to keep him at the BayArena next season and adds that the 29-year-old has his heart set on a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, who are managed by Tah’s former international boss Hansi Flick.

The outlet explains that Tah has already verbally agreed to make a move to the Catalan side when his deal expires but states that the deal is far from straightforward due to Barcelona’s existing financial situation which will likely mean that the 27-time champions need to sell a player before adding Tah to their backline next term.

Liverpool and Tottenham hope to hijack Barcelona transfer

Mundo Deportivio understands that Liverpool and Tottenham are the latest clubs to enter the race to sign Tah despite his interest in moving to the Nou Camp. Liverpool are in the market to sign a centre-back in case Virgil van Dijk leaves Anfield this summer and have identified Tah as a leader with the defensive qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

Likewise, Tottenham are in the market for a centre back to bolster their European hopes next term. Spurs have Micky Van de Ven and Christian Romero as their current first choices but have been weak at the back this season, conceding 43 times in 29 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report doesn’t specify or suggest whether Liverpool or Tottenham have made offers to him. Either way, the Premier League duo have to convince Tah to pick them over the La Liga club, if they wish to secure his services.

Why Liverpool are interested in Jonathan Tah

Liverpool are keen to strengthen their defensive options next season to boost their chances of going deep into the European and domestic cup competitions after falling short in the Champions League round-of-16, FA Cup fourth round and Carabao Cup final. They currently have Virgil van Dijk as their main centre back but face a nervous wait to find out if the 33-year-old will stay.

Tah is a player with a proven track record at the top level of European football and the calibre of player that could provide competition to Van Dijk (if he stays) and centre back partner Ibrahima Konate.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Hamburger before joining Leverkusen in 2015. Over the last decade, he has made 393 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists. During his time at the BayArena he has lifted one league title, a German Cup and reached the Europa League final. He has made the Europa League Team of the Season on three occasions and was included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season last term while helping his side to an unbeaten campaign domestically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tah has excellent defensive awareness, leadership and at 6ft 5in is an imposing presence with great aerial ability, strength and command over his penalty area.