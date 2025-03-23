Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and James Tarkowski of Everton remonstrate with referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

The Premier League Team of the Season so far features players from both Liverpool and Everton

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are on course to win their first Premier League title since 2020, when Jurgen Klopp ended a 30-year wait for the Reds to return to the summit of English football.

The Reds have nine games remaining and sit 12 points ahead of closest rivals Arsenal, knowing five wins and a draw will seal their 20th top-flight title. However, the job is not yet done, as Everton await the Reds at the start of April. The clubs will meet at Anfield in the second and final Merseyside derby of the season, after a dramatic 2-2 when the rivals met at Goodison Park earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have turned their form around in quite drastic fashion since David Moyes’ returned to the club. The Toffees are now 17 points clear of the bottom three after sitting close to the drop zone while Sean Dyche was in charge. With the season around 75 per cent complete, WhoScored has put together their best XI of the season so far based on the first 29 games. Three Liverpool stars make the cut while one Everton man is in the side.

Surprisingly, there is no space for any Arsenal players despite Mikel Arteta’s side sitting second in the table as players from Brentford, Fulham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle Untied and Manchester City make the cut.

WhoScored Premier League Team of the Season so far

GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford) - 7.1

The Brentford man has made an astonishing 122 saves this season in the Premier League. Aaron Ramsdale is second on the list with 91, over 30 behind Flekken. Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels has kept the most clean sheets with 12 while Flekken has just four, but makes the cut due to his shot-stopping.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 7.1

The defender has been freshly linked with a move to Real Madrid this week, with reports in Spain claiming his agreement with the Spanish giants is ‘99 per cent’ done. He has two goals and six assists for the Reds in the Premier League while he has averaged 2.4 tackles per game.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netherlands international will turn 34 in the summer but has shown on plenty of occasions he is still among the best central defenders in the Premier League. He has scored once and assisted once from defence this season while averaging 1.1 tackles per game along with 4.9 clearances. He has also completed the most passes this season, with 2,262.

CB: James Tarkowski (Everton) 7.1

Tarkowski is Everton’s sole representative in the best XI of the season so far. He has scored just once this season but his goal is one that will go down in Everton history as he smashed in a volley deep into stoppage time in the dramatic Merseyside derby earlier this season. He has averaged two tackles per game, while making an average of 6.3 clearances per 90. He has the most clearances of any player this season, with 182.

LB: Antonee Robinson (Fulham) - 7.1

The United States international has provided plenty of attacking outlet for Fulham this season. He has an impressive 10 assists so far while averaging 2.7 tackles and 3.1 clearances per appearance. He has been linked with a summer move to Anfield.

RM/RW: Mo Salah (Liverpool) - 7.9

No surprise to see Salah in this team, with the Liverpool forward the main inspiration behind their charge towards the Premier League title. He has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games, he needs just four assists to break the record for most assists in premier league season. That record is jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. Salah is the heavy favourite to win player of the season.

CM: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 7.4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has gone off the boil in recent weeks but his performances in the first half of the season have kept him in WhoScored’s XI, for now. He has racked up 14 goals and provided six assists as Chelsea look to earn a place back in the Champions League next season.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.2

It has been a miserable Premier League season for Liverpool’s fierce rivals but Fernandes has, for the most part, been the main inspiration for the Red Devils this term. He has eight goals and nine assists for Ruben Amorim’s side, while he has also got stuck in with an average of 2.3 tackles per game.

LM/LW: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) - 7.2

Bournemouth have been one of the season’s surprise packages and Semenyo has been instrumental to their push for a place in Europe next season. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League games.

ST: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) - 7.4

Arguably the second best player of the season, behind Salah, Isak has showcased his sharpness in front of goal several times this campaign. He has fired in 19 goals for Newcastle as they chase a Champions League place, while also providing five assists. He also showed his ability to step up to the big occasion with a goal against Liverpool at Wembley last weekend.

ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 7.4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man City have experienced a drop off this season after winning fur titles on the spin. Liverpool have been there to take advantage of their disappointing campaign. The goals have still been coming for the prolific Erling Haaland, however. He has found the net 21 times in the Premier League, while providing three assists.