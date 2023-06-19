Liverpool are in hot pursuit of more midfielders to join new signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool are continuing their search for new recruits to pad out their midfield this summer and they could be inching closer to their second signing of the window. Following Alexis Mac Allister’s highly celebrated arrival from Brighton, Jurgen Klopp has been keeping an eye on other targets, and Ryan Gravenberch remains heavily on the radar.

According to the latest update, the Liverpool board are set to back Klopp in his wishes to bring Gravenberch to Anfield from Bayern Munich this summer. Despite only joining the Bundesliga giants last summer, the 21-year-old endured a tough debut season, as he was limited to time on the pitch.

In search of more first team action, Gravenberch has been linked to a number of clubs, including Liverpool as they undergo a complete midfield restructure. Earlier this year, reports claimed the Reds had already agreed to match the midfielder’s current salary with Bayern, which would see them fork out about £200,000 per week for his services.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta all leaving the club, Liverpool have space to strengthen their biggest problem area ahead of the new season. Uncertainty over the future of Fabio Carvalho could also free up room as Klopp continues his search, with at least one more midfield signing expected from the German boss.

Liverpool’s initial midfield target was Jude Bellingham, but they withdrew interest after his asking price proved too high for their summer budget. Instead, Mac Allister joined for £35 million, leaving plenty left over to spend elsewhere.