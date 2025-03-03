Liverpool boast a superb lead for this season’s Premier League title with just a handful of games left.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a stunning 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool are closing in on making the title theirs at the end of the season.

With just one defeat on the board, the Reds have stamped themselves as the top dogs throughout this unpredictable and thrilling 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been holding their breaths for weeks, uncertain when the time felt right to officially acknowledge they could be lifting the Premier League at the end of the term. Now, with a double-figure points buffer and just ten games left to play, it’s the Reds’ title to lose.

There have already been conversations among fans and professionals alike about open-top bus celebrations returning to the city. Following Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson joked on air that the Reds should ‘book their bus now’ to save money.

Funnily enough, it seems as though that idea has already been discussed at the club.

Liverpool have ‘held talks’ over title parade

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst dropped an eye-popping exclusive on Monday’s episode of the Blood Red podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can exclusively reveal right now that talks have taken place over a title parade. That makes it sound as though Liverpool are confident that they’re going to win and all that sort of stuff. Nothing to do with that really, it’s just the logistics of the sort of thing that goes into the planning.

“You look at the Champions League final parade from 2019 and it was estimated half a million people were on the streets of Liverpool to welcome home that bus. So given that this will be the one that almost denied supporters from 2020, five years on, I think Liverpool will be expecting even more than that.

“I don’t know the extensive talks that have gone on but they have been held, I know that much. It will be a massive thing for the city if Liverpool do get over the line, and I think that they will.

“It’s more from sort of a city planning thing and a safety thing that Liverpool will need to hold talks with the city council over this sort of stuff. It has been ongoing and I imagine the closer Liverpool get to winning the title, the plans will be fleshed out a bit more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool pushing for trophy-laden season

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, many expected Liverpool to go through some teething issues as they entered the Arne Slot era. However, the Reds are still on track to win multiple trophies this season and their first chance is just days away.

The Reds will take on a wounded Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on March 16th. Eddie Howe’s side will be without star winger Anthony Gordon after he was sent off against Brighton in their FA Cup defeat. Some injury issues have also cropped up, potentially limiting Newcastle’s options for their Wembley all-or-nothing clash.

Liverpool are still alive and kicking in Europe too. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 after topping the revamped opening stage of the Champions League tournament.

Supporters are still waiting with bated breath, desperate not to jinx their incredible form this season. However, all signs at this point indicate glory for Liverpool. Unless their season takes a catastrophic turn, it Slot and his men will be parading through the jam-packed streets of Liverpool at the end of the season.