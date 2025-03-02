Gordon of Newcastle United looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St James' Park on March 02, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Former Everton star Anthony Gordon is set to be banned for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after being sent off during Newcastle United’s fifth round FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Liverpool-born player was sent off in the 83rd minute for pushing Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke in the face. The red card was for violent conduct and rules Gordon out of Premier League games with West Ham United and Brentford as well as the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Due to the nature of the incident, Gordon will be hit with a three-game suspension. Other red card offences, such as two yellows or denying a goalscoring opportunity, would usually be just a one-game ban. Newcastle have the right to appeal the red card decision.

Newcastle will also be sweating on the fitness of left-back Lewis Hall as he was forced to sit out the FA Cup tie with Brighton at St James’ Park. Both teams went down to 10 players as Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time as he was late to a challenge on Jacob Murphy.

Gordon record v Liverpool

Gordon’s last outing against Liverpool was a midweek Premier League clash at Anfield. The Reds won that game 2-0 after goals from midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister moved Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Gordon has made nine appearances against Liverpool in his career, with four of those coming during his time with Everton and the other five coming since his move to Newcastle United in January 2023. He scored in a 2-1 loss for the Magpies back in August 2023 and also netted in a 3-3 draw earlier this season.

The Liverpool-born player was linked with a move to Anfield last year and has previously named Steven Gerrard as his footballing idol. Speaking about his family’s support of Liverpool, Gordon said last month: “I have no family members who support Everton, not one. All Liverpool, so it was quite strange. I was at Liverpool and they released me when I was 11, and then Everton signed me.”

When asked how his family felt about him signing for the Blues, Gordon replied: “As long as we lost, they were alright. If I ever scored, they were like ‘if you score, great, but we want you to lose still’. My family are really, really bitter Liverpool fans.”

Pundits react to red card

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Anthony Gordon has gone over the top of Jan Paul van Hecke. Gordon knows he cannot get there and he has run into Van Hecke with two hands. It looked like frustration to me. He has pushed the Brighton defender with force. Petulance. That's all it was. Gordon felt hard done by that he didn't get the early penalty. That motion is what the referee has seen. It is stupid from Anthony Gordon.”

Clinton Morrison reacted on Sky Sports News: "It's a push to the head from Gordon. It wasn't a punch but it was an angry push. You can't raise your hands."