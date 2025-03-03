Liverpool face Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hailed Liverpool as ‘fantastic’ ahead of the Champions League showdown.

One of the frontrunners to win Europe’s elite club competition are set to be eliminated at the last-16 stage. A mouthwatering two-legged tie is set to ensure, with the first encounter taking place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (8pm GMT kick-off).

Liverpool currently top the Premier League by 13 points after a 2-0 triumph over Newcastle United last week, while they finished top of the new league format of the Champions League. The Reds won seven successive games which secured their spot in the knockout stage before a much-changed line-up suffered defeat against PSV Eindhoven.

PSG, meanwhile, struggled in the league phase and required the knockout round to move into the last 16. But Luis Enrique’s side are at the summit of Ligue 1, having not lost a game this term, and are in rich form after a 4-1 triumph over Lille.

What’s been said

Al-Khelaifi believes that PSG are capable of eliminating Liverpool. Speaking to BILD and WELT am Sonntag (via Foot Mercato), Al-Khelaifi said:"We have the players to win the Champions League this year.

"Liverpool have been fantastic this season. We were already seen as being eliminated when we had only four points from our first three group games. But our young, talented and new group came together and knew how to fight with determination. The new star of Paris Saint-Germain is the team and I am proud of the way we have transformed the philosophy of our club in such a short time.”

‘Build a great team’

PSG have been owned by Qatar Sports Investments - who are chaired by Al-Khelaifi - since 2011. Their goal has been to win the Champions League but have failed in their dispute. That is despite splashing out a reported €1.9 billion to buy the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among others.

The closest PSG have got to being crowned European conquerors was when they were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, while they reached the semi-finals last season.

But the Parisians have changed their transfer policy in recent years and have not chased the signatures of superstars. Al-Khelaifia believes that mistakes have been learnt from - although he admitted PSG’s ultimate goal isn’t about winning the Champions League this campaign.

He added: "I openly admit that the five-year plan was a mistake, but we learn from our mistakes. After all, we managed to reach three semi-finals in the last five years, including a final.

“If you ask me if our goal is to absolutely win the Champions League (this year), I would say no. If you ask me if we want to fight in every game, I say yes. Play attacking football? Yes, too. Have fun, too. We have the players to do it, we have the players to win the Champions League this year, next year or in eight years. We have the foundations to build a great team for the future.”