The Lille defender has been catching the eye and has been one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro who is currently taking Ligue 1 by storm.

Yoro, who turned 18 in November, has been a revelation since breaking into the first team this season. Starting 16 times in the league, he has played 23 times so far this campaign and he's netted three goals and has become a key starter for Paulo Fonseca's side.

The recent reports have claimed that Yoro is attracting attention from Europe's elite and he could become the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history should anyone make a move this summer, according to Telefoot.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea and Liverpool are all in the mix and with his deal set to expire in 2025, it is going to be a difficult to prise him away from the French club, and a huge fee could be demanded given his age and the interest involved. To break the current Ligue 1 defender record, it would have to surpass the £52m Manchester City played for Benjamin Mendy in 2017, but why are clubs lining up to pay huge money for a 18-year-old?

In terms of Yoro's overall figures this season, he is currently leading across Europe's top five leagues for key defensive figures such as having the best defensive duels success rate (83.82%) and the best aerial duel success rate (80%) and he also has the best pass completion rate in Ligue 1 (93.68%) which shows just how incredible his first full season has been. He stands tall at 1.9m and blends physicality with a calmness on the ball which is a very valuable and attractive profile for a top club.

For Liverpool, a centre-back signing will certainly be looked at in the summer. Joel Matip was likely to depart at the end of his current deal and his long-term injury which is set to keep him out for an extended spell has most likely confirmed his exit. Therefore, a younger but experienced defender will most likely be sought but Jurgen Klopp has always backed youth and Moro is certainly an outstanding talent. Jarell Quansah (21) has been incredible in his debut campaign in the first team and perhaps his emergence may push Liverpool in the direction of someone who is that little bit older just to balance out their defensive roster.

