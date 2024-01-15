Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

By now, the Liverpool transfer rumour mill is clogged with links to new midfielders and defensive back-up options. The Reds are keen to bolster their squad as much as possible as they pursue another Premier League title race.

While the engine room and backline arguably need the most attention right now, there have been rumours of Liverpool glancing in the direction of new faces for the front three as well. We are halfway through the January window and how many signings, if any, Liverpool are looking to make remains unclear. However, one thing that can be guaranteed is a very interesting summer.

There's a lot to consider once the 2023/24 season ends and it seems Liverpool are already planning ahead. As they consider potential new attacking options, a report from ESPN has placed the Reds in the picture of Michael Olise, who has been linked to an exit from Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old is contracted until 2027 but the Eagles are open to cashing in as part of 'rebuilding plans' at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United have been heavily linked to Olise recently and were looking to offer up Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of the deal. The winger has a release clause agreed in his recent contract extension that will come into play in the summer — the exact amount is unknown but it is expected to be close to double the previous £35 million (via Daily Star). Olise's current Transfermarkt value is €50 million (£43m).

United were looking to sweeten the deal by reuniting Palace with Wan-Bissaka in order to bring Olise to Old Trafford but there has been some recent uncertainty within the Manchester club. The ESPN report claims that the interest in the 22-year-old is not 'universally supported' within the club, as some members of the recruitment team have 'expressed reservations' based on Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha's struggles to live up to United's demands in the past.

This opens up a potential window for other interested parties, including Liverpool. Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Olise, as they previously tried to lure him away from Selhurst Park before his contract extension.

