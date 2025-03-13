Milos Kerkez is a transfer target for Liverpool ahead of the summer window.

AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has admitted that he will never stand in a player’s way of leaving amid Liverpool’s interest in Milos Kerkez.

The left-back is on the Reds’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window. Liverpool are expected to bolster their ranks in the position, with Andy Robertson now aged 31 and having a year remaining on his current contract. Meanwhile, understudy Kostas Tsimikas has never looked like he could become first choice during his time at Anfield.

Kerkez has been one of the standout performers for a Bournemouth side punching well above their weight in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old has recorded two goals and five assists as the Cherries go in pursuit of Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

Bournemouth have reportedly slapped a £40 million price tag on Kerkez, who was signed under the supervision of now-Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes while he served as technical director of the south-coast outfit. Reds boss Arne Slot will also be aware of Kerkez from his time at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar before moving to the Cherries two years ago.

And while Foley has ambitions plans for Bournemouth, he says he won’t stop members of the squad from departing - although most do not have release clauses installed in their Vitality Stadium contracts.

What’s been said

Speaking to talkSPORT, Foley said: “We have a lot of our players under long-term contracts and most do not have a release clause. We never stand in the way of a player in the event they have an opportunity they feel is a better opportunity, but we're trying to make sure we have a team and an environment that attracts good young players.

“We are opening our new training facility in April and the players are moving in before the end of the month, and the academy will move over probably in late April or early May. That's a big first step, and this is a serious facility. Our players have already seen it, they've already toured it, with an indoor pitch and we will have four outdoor pitches.

“They'll be under the lights so it's a really state-of-the-art facility. The next step is really our stadium, and we are well underway to having a solution with several stages in mind. The first age would be would grow to about 16,000 seats, the next stage would be about 20,000, and the third stage would be to about 24,000 seats and much more hospitality and a much more welcoming environment.

“My job is to really make sure we have an environment that attracts good players and is a situation where those players want to stay and don't want to move on. We can compete salary wise with just about anybody and we need to have the right facilities and the same is true for Andoni [Iraola, head coach] because he's being a priority for us.”

Liverpool’s plans

Despite being set to be crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool are likely to make additions in the summer transfer window.

Left-back is an area that large sections of supporters would like to see improved. Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato, who can also operate as a centre-half, is another player rumoured to be on Liverpool’s wish list. The 18-year-old has already made more than 100 appearances for the Dutch giants.

Meanwhile, a fresh striker could be on the agenda for Slot with Darwin Nunez’s future uncertain. The Uruguay international has endured an inconsistent campaign and made only eight starts during the run to league glory. Nunez was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window.

Central defence has been mooted as a position Slot wants to bolster, while further business could be dictated by the respective futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three are out of contract in June and have yet to pen fresh terms.