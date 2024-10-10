Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool failed to sign a priority target during the summer and now Manchester City are keen.

Liverpool rivals Manchester City have been monitoring Arne Slot’s summer target Martín Zubimendi as they scour the market for a Rodri replacement. The midfielder, who has been lauded as one of City’s most crucial players, will play no further part in their 2024/25 season after suffering an ACL and meniscus injury.

Zubimendi had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the summer, following the revelation that Wataru Endō is no longer the first choice defensive midfielder. Slot’s first pre-season saw him figure out a few squad selection headaches, including his setup in the engine room.

Ryan Gravenberch, who started just 12 Premier League games last season, has been an ever-present figure so far this campaign but a new midfielder is still on Liverpool’s radar. During the summer window, Zubimendi became the main focus of Liverpool’s recruitment team and despite all signs pointing to his transfer, talks fell through.

The 25-year-old opted to stay with boyhood club Real Sociedad but he is now on the radar of Man City. However, Zubimendi has doubled down on his decision to remain in the Basque region and believes it is still the right place for him to be, despite their tough start to the season.

“There are always rumours but so far I’ve always thought that the best solution for me is staying at Real Sociedad,” Zubimendi said (via The Mirror). “I’ve still a lot of things to give to this club, I still want to grow and develop here.

He was asked earlier this month whether he regretted his decision to stay in La Liga but he has defended his choice and believes this is the ‘best thing’ for him and his career right now.

“My philosophy is to do what I feel at all times. So far, things have gone well for me. It is true that there was a lot of noise. I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. There is a lot of noise because of the press but in the end everything is easier than all that.

“Of course I don't regret it, I can't think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don't affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I'm excited about having a good season.”

So far, Real Sociedad have banked just nine points for the season and sit 15th in the table after two goals, three draws and four defeats. Zubimendi and his side are three points above the bottom three as things stand.