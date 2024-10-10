Liverpool fans will LOVE what Wayne Rooney has said about Arne Slot's tenure so far
Wayne Rooney has praised Liverpool boss Arne Slot for his start to life at Anfield on the latest episode of Stick to Football.
Speaking on the weekly podcast the Overlap, Roy Keane, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Rooney all discussed the early knockings of the Premier League season. Liverpool sit top after eight games, winning an impressive seven while keeping five clean sheets.
It prompted Rooney who, when asked who had impressed him the most in the Premier League this season, admitted that it was Slot and Liverpool who got his vote. “I’d go Liverpool me,” said Rooney, much to the surprise of Neville. “Liverpool?!” queried the former Man United captain. “Yeah, I think with the manager coming in after Klopp that was obviously big pressure and they look more solid. I think they’ve got a good solid base and the manager comes across well.” Neville then went onto pay his old rivals a compliment, especially in defence. “That back five, to be fair, has probably played together more than any other back five for a long time, it feels like. You’ve got Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate and Van Dijk. Some will say Konate’s not played every game but it feels like that back five with Alisson is quite solid.”
Slot’s record has stood out among new managers and he currently sits as the manager with the highest win rate in Liverpool’s club history at 90% in all competitions. It is subject to change, of course, especially with a hugely difficult run to come after the international break.
They will also be without key starter Alisson Becker as well until mid-November. Beginning on October 20, they face Chelsea at Anfield before going onto face RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton twice in three days, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa - a run that will take them to the next international break.
