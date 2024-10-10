Liverpool fans will LOVE what Wayne Rooney has said about Arne Slot's tenure so far

Liverpool FC news: The former Everton and Man United striker paid Liverpool a rare compliment.

It prompted Rooney who, when asked who had impressed him the most in the Premier League this season, admitted that it was Slot and Liverpool who got his vote. “I’d go Liverpool me,” said Rooney, much to the surprise of Neville. “Liverpool?!” queried the former Man United captain. “Yeah, I think with the manager coming in after Klopp that was obviously big pressure and they look more solid. I think they’ve got a good solid base and the manager comes across well.” Neville then went onto pay his old rivals a compliment, especially in defence. “That back five, to be fair, has probably played together more than any other back five for a long time, it feels like. You’ve got Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate and Van Dijk. Some will say Konate’s not played every game but it feels like that back five with Alisson is quite solid.”