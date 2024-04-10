The Champions league is set to undergo a rebrand for the 2023-24 campaign

Arsenal faced a spirited Bayern Munich side last night in the Champions League but one player stood out more than the rest - and it just so happens Liverpool have been linked with a move.

Munich’s Leroy Sane was praised universally for his flying performance as he proved that he is still one of the best wingers in European football during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal. He played a brilliant midfield-splitting pass to bypass Declan Rice for Leon Goretzka who slipped in Serge Gnabry for their first goal before then producing a brilliant bit of skill to turn away from Jakub Kiwior before driving into the box and evading Gabriel before William Saliba brought him down in the box.

In terms of his future at Bayern, that is currently up in the air; with a new manager set to come in and his deal set to expire next year, the 28-year-old may be available this summer. He spoke out on his future earlier this week, hinting at a possible exit and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

"My future depends on several factors. But I'm not thinking too much about that right now. We are in talks with the club's officials. It will probably be more intense in the coming weeks. Now, full focus on the game". He was integral to Bayern’s attack and Ian Wright hailed the winger for his show-stopping performance after the game. Taking to X, the former Arsenal striker said: ‘Leroy Sané so good last night. If you too tight he'll roll you. If you drop off he'll take you on and beat you. Floats around the pitch. Player.’ Mohamed Salah finds himself in a similar position and with links to a possible move to Saudi Arabia by talkSPORT, as well as interest in Luis Diaz, Liverpool may be in the market for a new attacker this summer.