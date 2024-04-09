Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dominic Matteo believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou should be the next Liverpool manager.

The former Liverpool defender, who played 155 times for the Reds, has had his say on Jurgen Klopp’s successor which, as it stands, is certainly up in the air. LiverpoolWorld reported earlier today that Sporting’s Ruben Amorim had allegedly agreed personal terms but the report also stated that no deal was close at the current time.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other targets included Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso but neither are available for the summer as viable targets for differing reasons. One manager who has been scarcely linked is Postecoglou. The Australian has impressed with Spurs this season as they look to finish within the top four but their style of play and aggressive pressing style has caught the eye, as well as his entertaining interviews and press conferences.

Speaking to William Hill, Matteo believes that Postecoglou has the temperament and presence to handle a job as big as Liverpool’s and claimed he should be the next man in charge. “In terms of who replaces Jurgen Klopp, it has to be Ange Postecoglou at Spurs for me,” he said. “He plays the right style of football which would be suited at Liverpool and I don’t think the nature of the job would get to him. I’ve been impressed with his first season at Spurs – the way he deals with the media and the way his team plays on the front foot is admirable.