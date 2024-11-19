Liverpool 'target' Loic Bade has already rejected one Premier League club amid staying admission
The Sevilla defender is said to be high on Liverpool’s list with one report from Spain claiming that he is ‘set to join’ in January. It also claimed by Todofichajes.com that there has been interest from Aston Villa as well and that Bade could sign for €25m in the next window.
Looking back to earlier this year, there were transfer links involving the 24-year-old to the Premier League, with Tottenham being an interested party. Their interest has spanned from last summer (2023) to the January window in 2024 but it is been revealed that he had rejected those moves, potentially suggesting he is waiting out for a bigger club.
In an interview with Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Bade has confirmed that clubs are ‘interested’ in securing his services, though he feels it will be best for his career if he continues to develop at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
“(It’s) normal. I try to work, and I try to concentrate on the games. Then it’s football, sometimes there are teams that are interested, but we work,” the player said. When asked if he’d consider a move to the Premier League with Tottenham this summer, Bade replied: “No, no. Better here, I’m very happy.”
With Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate all committed to the future at the club, the only centre-back they need to worry about right now is Virgil van Dijk. Despite being the captain, his contract is up at the end of the season. Negotiations were said to begun months ago but there has been no official confirmation yet.
Given he is 33, there will be some debate over the length of his next deal as he could feasibly make one more move before time begins to catch up with him. Or he could choose to remain at Liverpool, a club where he has developed into one of the very best in the world. The signing of Bade would help cover for his potential exit and set them up for the future.
