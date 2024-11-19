Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Sevilla defender has been linked with a move to England.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool target Loic Bade has reportedly turned down a move to England across the past year.

The Sevilla defender is said to be high on Liverpool’s list with one report from Spain claiming that he is ‘set to join’ in January. It also claimed by Todofichajes.com that there has been interest from Aston Villa as well and that Bade could sign for €25m in the next window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back to earlier this year, there were transfer links involving the 24-year-old to the Premier League, with Tottenham being an interested party. Their interest has spanned from last summer (2023) to the January window in 2024 but it is been revealed that he had rejected those moves, potentially suggesting he is waiting out for a bigger club.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Bade has confirmed that clubs are ‘interested’ in securing his services, though he feels it will be best for his career if he continues to develop at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

“(It’s) normal. I try to work, and I try to concentrate on the games. Then it’s football, sometimes there are teams that are interested, but we work,” the player said. When asked if he’d consider a move to the Premier League with Tottenham this summer, Bade replied: “No, no. Better here, I’m very happy.”

Loading....

With Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate all committed to the future at the club, the only centre-back they need to worry about right now is Virgil van Dijk. Despite being the captain, his contract is up at the end of the season. Negotiations were said to begun months ago but there has been no official confirmation yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given he is 33, there will be some debate over the length of his next deal as he could feasibly make one more move before time begins to catch up with him. Or he could choose to remain at Liverpool, a club where he has developed into one of the very best in the world. The signing of Bade would help cover for his potential exit and set them up for the future.