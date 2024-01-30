Liverpool 'target' unlikely to join Brentford after deal collapses and remains one of Europe's most wanted
The Liverpool 'target' was set to sign for Brentford this week.
Liverpool reported target Antonio Nusa's proposed deal to Brentford is set to collapse due to issues flagged up during his medical, claim reports.
The 18-year-old Club Brugge star has developed a strong reputation in Belgium as one of the best young talents around and has four goals and three assists this season so far. Liverpool had been linked with a move in 2023 and the latest reports from the reputable David Ornstein at The Athletic who has detailed that while Liverpool admire Nusa, they cannot do anything on their interest until there is clarity over their new manager and sporting director. Just over 24 hours ago, Thomas Frank's side were on the cusp of bringing the highly-rated attacker to the club. That was until Nusa failed the medical, which was due to knee and back issues during the medical and it's understood the knee issue is potentially quite serious - according to Ben Jacobs. Prior to that, Brentford had agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle which would have seen him remain at the Belgian club on loan for the rest of the season. Tottenham were also in the for the young forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As Ornstein claimed, any decisions on transfers for Liverpool are likely to be cancelled for now as they await the plan for the future in an era which will be post-Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are also allowing sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to depart as well at the end of January and the summer will represent a chance for them to fully pave their way into a new chapter in the club's history. Valued at £14m, his stock will only increase, especially with a deal set until 2027.
Nusa, meanwhile, will have the chance to recover and develop more in Belgium. Despite his age, he has already totalled 64 appearances for the club as well as four international appearances for Norway, in which he has already netted his first goal.