The 18-year-old Club Brugge star has developed a strong reputation in Belgium as one of the best young talents around and has four goals and three assists this season so far. Liverpool had been linked with a move in 2023 and the latest reports from the reputable David Ornstein at The Athletic who has detailed that while Liverpool admire Nusa, they cannot do anything on their interest until there is clarity over their new manager and sporting director. Just over 24 hours ago, Thomas Frank's side were on the cusp of bringing the highly-rated attacker to the club. That was until Nusa failed the medical, which was due to knee and back issues during the medical and it's understood the knee issue is potentially quite serious - according to Ben Jacobs. Prior to that, Brentford had agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle which would have seen him remain at the Belgian club on loan for the rest of the season. Tottenham were also in the for the young forward.