Everton are reportedly seeking to sign the highly-rated duo of Florentino Luis and Ismalia Sarr on loan before the end of the window.

The Toffees have made no moves during the window so far and a lack of funds coupled with their financial fair play and sustainability charges have left them with the inability to strengthen their squad. Although, the positive element is that they have warded off interest for some of their key assets.

In terms of their potential moves, loan signings seem to be the only deals that they are able to make and the latest reports suggest that. Sean Dyche also claimed 'I would be surprised if it wasn’t [quiet], pleasantly.' when asked about any window moves, clearly showing he'd love to bring players in - and the latest reports have seen them linked with some strong figures that were once Liverpool targets.

Firstly, according to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have tried to coax Benfica star Luis away from the Portuguese club on loan. He wrote on X, 'Understand Benfica are not open to let Florentino Luis leave on loan to Everton despite recent links. Benfica see loan deal as impossible for the final days of the window.' Luis, who starred for Benfica in the Champions League last season, was dubbed the 'next Enzo Fernandez' by former Benfica boss João Tralhão and considering he has been targeted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, it would certainly be a huge scalp - but one that seems unlikely overall.

Secondly, according to Jacque Talbot of Transfers.com, Everton are pursuing Senegalese forward Sarr, who made his name at Watford in the Premier League, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest and Villarreal. It's said that Everton want a loan with an option to buy but Marseille's asking price is £13m. Considering his ability to play off either flank and his prior experience in England's top-flight, Sarr would be a hugely welcome addition and he would add pace and power to a limp attack.