Liam Delap of Ipswich Town during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Ipswich Town FC at Old Trafford on February 26, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with Liam Delap.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three clubs that will be relegated from the Premier League this season have been confirmed.

Ipswich Town will join Southampton and Leicester City back in the Championship. The Tractor Boys have suffered an immediate demotion back to the second tier after a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich have made the best effort to stay up out of the teams that came up from the 2023-24 season. Ultimately, though, they have fallen short. It was always going to be a tall order for the Tractor Boys to survive, having risen from League One to the top flight in just two years.

And it could mean that the race to sign their talisman steps up. Liam Delap has been Ipswich's star player throughout the campaign. The striker has fired 12 goals in 33 league outings, including a double against Aston Villa and netting against Chelsea.

The Tractor Boys may face a battle to keep Delap. They will be powerless if his release clause is triggered. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich's relegation means that Delap can be purchased for £30 million.

A host of clubs have been linked with Delap - including Liverpool. The Daily Mail recently suggested that the Reds are 'chasing' the former Manchester City man along with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Delap, former Newcastle and England marksman Alan Shearer said via the Manchester Evening News:“Big clubs will be looking at him, because I think he’s got something about him. He’s got an arrogance about him, which I really like and he’s got an aura.

“He’s already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he’s been linked with I think he can go in and command a starting role, because he’s better than anything Man Utd have got up front. He’s also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple – yes, he would start for those clubs.

Will Liverpool sign Liam Delap?

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window. Despite being on the verge of winning the Premier League, it has proved somewhat of a problem position.

Darwin Nunez has endured another campaign of frustrations. He has netted only seven goals in all competitions and has constantly been overlooked for a starting berth. Nunez attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in January and clubs from the Gulf state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has been hit with injuries yet again. The Portugal international has been blighted by fitness issues regularly since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020.

Delap has proven his quality but Liverpool have want an elite centre-forward to ensure that they continue to challenge for silverware. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been linked but is expected to cost in excess of £100 million for a sale to even be contemplated by the Magpies.