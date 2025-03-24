Liverpool are being linked with a move for Liam Delap ahead of the summer transfer window | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap - who has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who looks poised to leave Portman Road at the end of the season. Kieran McKenna’s side look set to relegated from the Premier League alongside Leicester City and Southampton.

Delap has shone for the Tractor Boys this season with 10 goals and two assists. The club have scored just 28 times in the league this season, meaning Delap’s goal contributions are close to 50 per cent of Ipswich’s total tally.

Reports last week claimed the Reds have already started talks over a potential deal while Chelsea and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the Manchester City academy graduate. Pep Guardiola’s side do have a buyback clause in Delap’s deal which has the potential to complicate a summer transfer if Liverpool decide to advance with it.

Romano gives update on Delap to Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool are monitoring Delap ahead of the summer. Writing in his latest ‘Ask Fabrizio Romano’ newsletter for Give Me Sport, he said: “He’s on Chelsea list for sure, let’s see if more clubs join or not. All Premier League clubs looking for a striker are monitoring him but at the moment nothing concrete yet.”

While Liverpool were not mentioned specifically, they are one of the top-flight clubs seeking a striker this summer. The update from Romano is a clear hint that Delap is being monitored by the Anfield outfit, following on from reports in Spain last week that the Reds were interested in the player.

The likes of Alexander Isak has been linked with a move to Anfield as Darwin Nunez is poised to leave the club in the summer. Other Reds forwards have been linked with an exit at the end of the season as Arne Slot looks to revamp his forward options. Mohamed Salah has been the main thrust in Liverpool’s attack with 27 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League alone. However, his future remains unresolved as his contract is up in June and an extension has yet to be agreed.

Alan Shearer on Delap

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast , Alan Shearer said that Liverpool will need a new striker this summer and identiied Delap as a player who a lot of bigger clubs will be chasing in the summer.

He said: "Liverpool are going to need a centre-forward. They might try and move Nunez on and bring someone else into that position. There will be big football clubs after Delap I'm sure of that."

On Delap’s potential, he added: "I think Liam Delap will be one that we'll see in the squad – it'll be different between now and 18 months' time.

"I think, without a doubt, he'll be one that – if he stays away from injury and if his career keeps going on the way that he's going at the minute, he's in a really struggling side at Ipswich - but he's one of the standouts in their team I think he'll be one, without a doubt, for the future – I'm confident in saying that."