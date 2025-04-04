Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United were unable to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi last summer and Liverpool are said to be keen.

Marc Guehi’s price tag is set to decrease in the summer transfer window, it has been suggested.

The centre-back is one of Crystal Palace’s standout performers and is preparing for an FA Cup semi-final later this month. However, Guehi has constantly been linked with a potential switch from Selhurst Park.

Will Marc Guehi leave Palace?

Last summer, Newcastle United were keen to add the England international to their squad. Yet the Magpies did not meet the £70 million price tag that Palace demanded, with their final bid reported to be in the region of £65 million.

This season, Guehi has made 36 appearances, scoring three times and recording two assists, while Oliver Glasner’s side sitting 12th in the Premier League table. However, Guehi’s contract is due to expire in June 2026. That means that Palace could look to cash in on the 24-year-old rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Liverpool have y been linked with Guehi and are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window. Even if Virgil van Dijk signs a new contract, cover is required for the Anfield captain and Ibrahima Konate.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Guehi still features on a number of top Premier League sides’ list of transfer targets. The report said: “There has been no indication so far that he intends to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace and, unless that changes, they will need to cash in on him this summer or face losing him for nothing in June 2026.

“You imagine the asking price would be a bit lower than when Newcastle tried to sign Guehi a year ago, yet for club and country, he seems to be getting better… so this is certainly one you could see developing.”

What has been said about Marc Guehi’s future?

Speaking to BBC Sport last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish said anyone wanting to sign Guehi would need to ‘pay superstar money’. Parish said: “We would like to keep hold of him. There is a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport. "Somebody [in another interview] said he is a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

"Realistically, he is homegrown, 24 years old and a sensational talent - so somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment, it isn't. He will still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it's not impossible [that he goes].

"He is certainly not making anybody's life difficult, his agents are decent people. It is a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference as to how he performs."

It was claimed earlier this season that Guehi would prefer a move to Liverpool. Football Insider suggested that the former Chelsea defender ‘wants to join a bigger club than Newcastle’.