'Probably' - Liverpool tipped for major transfer boost regarding key pair this summer

Liverpool are eyeing the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal

Liverpool had a big decision to make following Jurgen Klopp’s exit last year. They ultimately opted to go for Arne Slot as the German’s replacement. Prior to his switch to England, the Dutchman caught the eye in the Eredivisie at Feyenoord.

The Reds are sat top of the Premier League table above Arsenal and are closing in on the title. Although they have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, it has still been a pretty successful first campaign for Slot. The Merseyside giants have a big summer ahead of them coming up.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both facing uncertain futures at Liverpool. The pair see their contracts expire in late June and are due to become free agents. It remains to be seen at this stage whether they will stay put.

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson has delivered his verdict, as per a report by Football Insider: “The cost of replacing Trent (Alexander-Arnold) like for like can’t really be done because I would say that he’s a fairly unique player, so they can’t replace him easily. They have just got to hope that probably (Conor) Bradley or somebody else, some other youth player maybe can fill the gap and make the saving on the wages.

“I would think he’s a player that’s probably on between £125,000-150,000 a week maybe, so there’s a chunky wage saving. But it’s very disappointing to lose a player of that age on a free transfer. I would think that Van Dijk and Salah are probably going to stay for at least another year. But certainly, if they were to lose another one of those players, that would be a story.”

Will Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk stay at Liverpool?

Losing Salah would be a massive blow for Liverpool. He has been a major source of goals for them over recent years and is a huge player for them in the dressing room. The attacker signed for them back in 2017 from Roma and he has since fired 243 goals in 392 matches in all competitions, 32 of which have come this term.

As for Van Dijk, the 33-year-old has been a great servant since joining in 2018. He has also had spells in the past at FC Groningen, Celtic and Southampton. The Holland international has made 311 appearances altogether and has found the net on 26 occasions from the back.

He has recently said: "I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

"It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. Listen, there are 10 games to go [in the Premier League] and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don't even know myself."