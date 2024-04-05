Liverpool targeting EFL winger and 'next Xabi Alonso' ahead of summer transfer window

With the current Premier League season nearing its end, teams from across England’s top division are preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window - and Liverpool are no exception.

Today, the Reds have been linked with a high-scoring winger in the Championship and a young midfielder who has been touted as the ‘next Xabi Alonso’ - let’s take a look at who they are and what they might bring to Anfield.

Liverpool among clubs interested in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool are just one of several high-profile clubs who have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham United.

This is according to a report from HITC. He is currently enjoying a brilliant campaign with the Whites, having scored 17 goals and notching up eight assists over the course of 37 Championship appearances in 2023/24.

Reds targeting ‘next Xabi Alonso’ Assan Ouedraogo

Liverpool are interested in a player touted as the ‘next Xabi Alonso’, due to his playmaking abilities - none other than Assan Ouedraogo. They aren’t alone - Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also thought to be in the mix.

Speaking to GOAL, journalist James Westwood said: “Elite midfielders always want the ball and often drop deep to get it, and [Assan] Ouedraogo is no different, which is why he has also drawn comparisons with former Liverpool and Real Madrid playmaker Xabi Alonso.

