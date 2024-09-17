Liverpool FC via Getty Images

AC Milan vs Liverpool: The Liverpool boss has gone strong for their opening UEFA Champions League game.

Arne Slot has made two changes as Liverpool have posted a strong starting eleven for their UEFA Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Coming into the side is Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson for his first start of the season and the same goes for Cody Gakpo who replaces Luis Diaz after he began all four of their opening four league games.

However, one debut Liverpool might see is Italian winger Federico Chiesa, who arrives back in Italy just weeks after exiting as he completed a late summer move to Anfield. He is yet to feature but was seen working during the international break with the youth sides to build up his fitness and he could feature off the bench. UEFA rules allow 12 players on the substitutes’ bench rather than nine in the Premier League meaning Liverpool have plenty of talent in reserve.

Slot was already without youngster Harvey Elliott after he was ruled out for at least a month having sustained a fractured ankle during England under-21 duty. While youngsters Jayden Danns and James McConnell were both ruled out due to smaller injuries.

It is Liverpool’s return to the competition after a brief one-year hiatus and they will be looking to bounce back after their one-nil defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend. Their last visit to the San Siro was under Jurgen Klopp in the 2021/22 campaign as they topped their group, beating Milan two-one on the final game week, in a team that was quite a contrast to tonight’s line-up.

AC Milan team news:

For the Italian side, they have also posted a strong starting XI from their weekend win against Venezia, with three changes. In comes the experienced Davide Calabria for ex-Tottenham man Emerson Royal while Alvaro Morata starts his game for his new side in place of Tammy Abraham. As does Fikayo Tomori for Matteo Gabbia.

Long-term absentees still include full-back Alessandro Florenzi who sustained an ACL setback in pre-season and won’t be available for some time. Also missing is backup keeper Marco Sportiello and defender Malick Thiaw who had missed their previous two. Plus, Ismael Bennacer, one of their most important midfielders, is also ruled out.