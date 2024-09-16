Getty Images

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Liverpool will field a much different side than the one that visited Milan in 2021.

Liverpool are set to face AC Milan for the first time since the 2021/22 season and their team will certainly look incredibly different from the last time they played the Italian side.

The Champions League is back and revamped; Liverpool will begin the first of their eight European games at the famous San Siro stadium as part of the new 36-team round robin system. Arne Slot’s side head into the game off the back of a narrow home defeat to Nottingham Forest, while the Italian side are bouncing after a four-nil home victory over Venezia.

With the two sides meeting again, we can’t help but think back to the past meeting in the group stages three years ago. Jurgen Klopp’s side came through the ‘group of death’ including Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto as group winners winning all six games. But their starting XI for the Milan game was certainly a rotated side as they looked to rest key players and we’ve decided to look at where those players are now in build-up to the fixture. It was certainly a ‘C’ team at best.

GK - Alisson Becker

Goalkeepers rarely need a rest in the same sense as outfield players do so the Brazilian was between the sticks that night. He didn’t have much to do as he made just two saves.

RB - Neco Williams

Entrusted across that season, Williams enjoyed a lively evening that included one big chance created, two key passes and 90 minutes before he was replaced by Conor Bradley of all people. He signed for Nottingham Forest the following summer for £17m.

CB - Nat Phillips

This game is remembered for one moment: Nat Phillips’ Johan Cruyff-esque turn in his own box under pressure, which sent a few Milan players the other way. A rare start, he performed admirably on the big stage but never managed to kick on or secure a permanent deal away as he went on loan at Bournemouth, Celtic, Cardiff City and now Derby County.

CB - Ibrahim Konate

One senior figure who remained was Konate. He battled the might of an aging Zlatan Ibrahimovic on this particular occasion as he made seven clearances on the night and he remains a key starter.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

In what was his second season at the club, he enjoyed one of his most solid performances albeit against Junior Messias, who know plays for Genoa. While Tsimikas remains a loyal understudy to Andy Robertson.

CM - Tyler Morton

In what was a true coming of age moment, Morton was the anchor in midfield having only played youth football prior to the 21/22 season. He played 90 minutes against both Porto and Milan, winning both times before heading on loan to Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. After failing to secure a move away in the summer, he’s not been included in the squad this season and left in limbo.

Now plying his trade at Besiktas, who sit fourth after four games, he is yet to play this season and was linked with a move back to the Premier League. He produced an all-action display on this particular evening and was key in helping them fend off Milan.

CM - Takumi Minamino

The Japanese attacker rarely featured for Klopp and was often used in cup games or throwaway rubbers, such as this. He was sold in that summer to Monaco after previously heading on loan to Southampton from January onwards. And he has become a key figure for the French side.

RW - Mohamed Salah

Nothing ever changes with Salah. He scored on this evening - one of his 44 goals in the Champions League in 79 games. And we wouldn’t back against him adding to that on Tuesday evening.

LW - Sadio Mane

A fan favourite, Mane was a staple under Klopp off the left and he was fairly quiet on this occasion. He left in 2023 and signed for Al-Nassr and has spent his time since playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

ST - Divock Origi

The man for the big occasion; Origi netted the winner here and, surprisingly, remains at Milan but he won’t feature against Liverpool. He joined in 2022 and was on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but he has been left out of their squad and is currently with the U23 team. It’s certainly an undignified situation for someone who netted two goals in a semi-final and one in the final of this very competition.