Liverpool team news: Arne Slot makes one change while Ivan Toney misses out

Liverpool vs Brentford: The Reds face Thomas Frank’s side at Anfield.

Arne Slot has made one change as Liverpool welcome Brentford for their first game of the season at Anfield.

The Reds got off to a winning start last weekend in their opener at Portman Road, as goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah gave Slot the perfect start. Brentford also managed three points, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at home with goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa and Thomas Frank’s side will head to Merseyside in good spirits.

In Slot’s press conference ahead of the game on Thursday, he confirmed that there was a doubt regarding Jarell Quansah - who reportedly picked up an injury earlier in the week and didn’t train across that part of the week. Of course, he was substituted at half-time by the new boss who surprised many with his ruthless decision-making. Guilty of losing ‘too many duels’, Ibrahim Konate came on in his place and Liverpool went onto enjoy a comfortable second half.

With the visit of Brentford, Slot has made one change with Konate continuing in place of the youngster. He was a key figure for Jurgen Klopp last season but lost his place in the latter stages of the campaign and will be keen to impress ahead of the trip to Old Trafford next week.

Outside of that, it is an unchanged line-up with Ryan Gravenberch entrusted again in the ‘number six’ midfield role after impressing last weekend. With Manchester United next week, this is another step-up in level and another chance for him to impress ahead of that huge clash.

For Brentford, the big news revolves around Ivan Toney. The striker was left out of their opening matchday squad and history has repeated itself as the reports continue to circulate over an exit from the club this summer. Frank spoke out at his press conference as he was coy over whether he would feature, but he has been left out once again. “Who knows?” He said on Friday. “Let’s see. Ivan trained the whole week with a good attitude in every respect. He could be here after the 30th, he could not be. Everything is up in the air.”

The longer term absentees include Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and summer signing Igor Thiago. Interestingly, duo Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho could both play against their former club after completing moves this summer - it would be a debut for Van den Berg while the Portuguese attacker came off the bench last weekend.