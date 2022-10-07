Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Arthur Melo has handed Jurgen Klopp a fresh injury concern ahead of Liverpool's trip to Arsenal.

The Brazilian was a surprise absentee from the squad that claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday. And Klopp has now revealed the cause to be a muscle issue, which could also keep Arthur out of the weekend’s visit to the Emirates Stadium.

He said: "Arthur Melo in the last session before the Rangers game. Normal situation, he injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know how long it will be. He is out."

Fortunately for Klopp, he has no other fresh injury problems to deal with, while two other stars are closing on returns.

Of Curtis Jones, who has missed the majority of the season with a tibial stress issue, he said: "Curtis Jones was in training yesterday. Looked good. But that's now the first session. He's probably closest. Nothing new, in a good way."

Klopp also explained that defender Andy Robertson is nearing a comeback, saying: "Robbo is running a lot. Looks like he is close."

As for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they remain "a little bit away", which means the biggest decision the manager faces this weekend is over his formation.

Klopp went for a rare change of shape last time out and must consider whether to stick with that against the Premier League's form team.