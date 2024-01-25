Jurgen Klopp has revealed that key figures such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson are in line to return at the weekend, but the game has come too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup final after a 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham last night and a draw at Craven Cottage was enough to see them set up a date with Chelsea at Wembley at the end of February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite posting a strong starting eleven, there were appearances for Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Connor Bradley, as Klopp looked to manage his side's injuries ahead of another game this weekend. Norwich defeated Bristol Rovers in a third-round replay to set up a clash with Liverpool at Anfield, but the 8th-placed Championship side arrive off the back of a tight defeat to high-flying Leeds United.

Klopp spoke to the media ahead of the game to confirm the latest team news, with many fans wondering about the potential return dates for several stars who have been spotted in training.

Liverpool team news

Key figure Mohamed Salah is back at Liverpool to receive treatment for the injury he suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations; should he return to full fitness, he will fly back out to help Egypt with their quest to win the trophy. If not, he will remain and build back up until he can feature again.

Alexander-Arnold has missed the last few games and he is due to return to training this week, however, it is likely he would only be able to play a small role at best against Norwich. Klopp confirmed he isn't in team training as of yet and could be available for their game after the weekend. Another player who is potentially expected back is Szoboszlai, who wasn't risked for the Fulham game and could return against the Championship outfit but the manager revealed he is back in training tomorrow after resting today and could earn minutes at the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robertson has been out for over 20 games with a dislocated shoulder but has returned to training and is poised to make his full return. Klopp claimed he is 'physically ready' and that he is back to full team training so he should earn his first minutes for months.

His back-up in Kostas Tsimikas is unlikely to be back in training for a number of weeks; the Greek international is making good progress, although he is still a couple of weeks away from returning despite the fact that he is physically fit, Klopp claimed he has to wait for the 'green light' after his injury. Thiago, who hasn't featured for over nine months, is said to be returning to training sometime in February, so he will also miss this one. Another midfielder absentee is Stefan Bajcetic, who is suffering from growing pains and no risks are being taken given how highly they rate the youngster and Klopp claimed he hopes to have them back 'sooner rather than later'.

Other long-term injuries include Joel Matip who is likely to be out for most of the duration of the season with a knee issue as well as Ben Doak, who suffered a knee injury in late 2023.

Norwich team news