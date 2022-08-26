Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on a number of players ahead of Liverpool facing Bournemouth.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool's injury crisis is not expected to ease before they face Bournemouth at Anfield this weekend.

As was the case for Monday's defeat to Manchester United, the Reds are without 10 players for the visit of the Cherries.

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

However, while his options will remain restricted for Saturday's fixture, Klopp is optimistic that things will start looking up soon.

He explained that Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Caomhin Kelleher are all closing on a comeback.

Asked about the possibility of players returning, he said: "For this weekend, probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago not too far away.

"Diogo is getting closer Caoihmin will be training next week as well, but I don’t think anybody will be ready for tomorrow."

Liverpool's injury list lengthened in the hours building up to their trip to Old Trafford, with Naby Keita picking up a fresh fitness problem.

Of the Guinean, Klopp said: "Some players are still not available. Naby will not be ready for the weekend. We still need to have a look.

"It is a muscle and it is not 100 percent clear."