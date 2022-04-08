Reds finally wrap up Championship signing to add to their first-team squad for the 2022/23 season.

Jurgen Klopp has moved quickly to complete the signing of Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, according to reports.

The 19-year-old almost made the move to Anfield in January, but the transfer stalled and both teams ran out of time to complete the administration process before the window shut.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As first reported by transfer guru Fabrizio ‘Here we go’ Romano and since confirmed by multiple outlets, the deal has now been all agreed and just awaits official confirmation at the end of the season.

The Portugal U21s player has two caps for Rui Jorge's side after previously playing in the England youth ranks and is expected to compete for a first-team place in the 2022/23 season.

That may look a daunting task for a player who previously played in the Benfica youth ranks before switching to England and Balham before breaking through at Fulham. But Klopp has consistently found time for young players at Anfield, whether Harvey Elliott or Curtis Jones, who respectively have played 281 minutes and 704 minutes in the Premier League this season so far.

Carvalho will compete with Elliott, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and others for minutes, but the Reds will compete across all competitions and expect to be in contention for winning every possible honour they compete for.

The Fulham starlet has gained plenty of admirers after a stellar breakthrough season, with seven goals and seven assists in the Championship, from 26 starts and three appearances from the bench so far.

And the player himself initially 'liked' the social media post from Romano on Twitter explaining about the completed transfer before then deleting the 'like'.

Liverpool look to have once again moved quickly in the transfer market to seal deals ahead of their rivals, after bringing forward the signing of Luis Diaz last January despite keen interest from Tottenham Hotspur.