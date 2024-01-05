One of Liverpool's key players has been tipped for a mega-money departure in the summer

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes it would be 'the biggest deal the Premier League has seen' if Liverpool star Mohamed Salah moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The former Premier League player believes Salah will switch to the Saudi Pro League, after the division targeted a number of Europe's biggest stars during the most recent summer transfer window.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all left Anfield for Saudi Arabia, while former players such as Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum all moved to clubs in the Gulf State after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought a 75 per cent stake in four of the nation's biggest teams.

PIF also own an 80 per cent stake in Liverpool's Premier League rivals Newcastle United. Al-Ittihad, one of the sides owned by PIF in the Middle East, had a £150million bid firmly rejected by Liverpool for Salah in the summer.

The Reds' decision to keep hold of their talisman has so far reaped dividends, with the Egyptian playing a key role to help fire Jurgen Klopp's side top of the Premier League with Liverpool also in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and last 16 of the Europa League.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Robinson said of Salah's potential move to Saudi Arabia: “For me, it’s a done deal. For his personal ambitions, his personal wealth and for his hereditary wealth to leave for his family.

“Not just that, but because of his religious beliefs. Playing in that league, he will be an icon. Cristiano Ronaldo was taken over there at the start of it all, but he can’t play forever. Mohamed Salah, in that league, tops Ronaldo. The interest that it spikes and the revenue that he brings to that league.

“That will be the biggest deal that the Premier League has ever seen, I have no doubt.”

Salah's contract at Liverpool runs until the end of the 2024-25 season, with the forward becoming the club's highest-paid player when he penned a new deal in the summer of 2022. He is Liverpool's top scorer this season with 18 goals and eight assists in all competitions, with Diogo Jota the next best scorer on nine.