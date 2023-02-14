Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo scored the goals at Anfield last night as the Reds beat Everton in the latest Premier League Merseyside Derby.

There’s a long way to go and a lot of football to be played before the summer transfer window but there is already plenty of talk involving clubs and players across the country.

Liverpool to ‘cash in’ on defender after ‘performances have fallen off a cliff’

A transfer news piece from TeamTalk, who reference multiple other sources including Goal and Football Insider, claim that Liverpool will ‘cash in’ on Joel Matip in the summer transfer window. The report pulls no punches in saying the Cameroonian’s performances have ‘fallen off a cliff this season’ and that a bid of just £15 million could be enough to see him depart Anfield as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

The 31-year old has played 16 times for the Reds this season and started last night’s 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton. The former Schalke man also netted an 89th minute winner in their Champions League group stage match with Ajax in September - his only goal of the season so far.

Klopp plans to ‘hold talks’ with veteran Liverpool midfielder

According to Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans to ‘hold talks’ with James Milner over the veteran midfielder’s future at Anfield. It is claimed that no decision has been made on the 37-year olds contract, which expires this summer, but there will be a conversation taking place at the end of the season.