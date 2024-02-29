Sporing CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Newcastle United have reportedly sent scouts to monitor Gyokeres after a stunning season in-front of goal.

Liverpool are reportedly set to have scouts at the Benfica Cup semi-final when Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will face off in their first leg tonight.

Both teams, alongside Porto, are the standout teams in Portugal and two of the three will face off in the first leg tonight at Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade tonight.

According to Record Portugal, Liverpool will scout the match and will have a keen eye on Ousmane Diomande, Viktor Gyokeres, João Neves and Antonio Silva, who are listed as 'some of the names' they’ll be watching. It also states that manager Ruben Amorim’s tactical set-up will also be analysed. Amorim has emerged as a target alongside Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso and has been revered for the quality of his Sporting side over the last few years. The 39-year-old reportedly has a release clause that can be triggered before 2026 and the tie is the perfect chance to scout his tactical style of play.

In terms of the four players listed, all four are highly-rated and highly-regarded as many clubs have been linked with a move. Firstly, Viktor Gyökeres, who signed from Coventry in a deal around £20m, has been their star figure this season netting 30 goals and providing 11 assists in just 30 games. With a strong frontline already, Gyökeres would certainly be the type of forward that would thrive at Liverpool but a move would only make sense if an attacker departs.

Neves has also been linked in the past; the 20-year-old has become a key starter this season in midfield and his energy, work-rate and technical ability has caught the eye across the last year. The Reds have a strong midfield contingent already, flooded with strong, young talents which lends itself to the idea that midfield signings are unlikely.