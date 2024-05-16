Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

This summer could see Liverpool bring in an attacker but one Premier League star could prove too expensive.

Liverpool’s links with Anthony Gordon are reportedly unrealistic which could see them pursue a Championship-alternative instead.

This week has seen reports from The Daily Star claiming Liverpool are eyeing a possible move for the winger, who was in the Reds academy until the age of 11 before he was released and joined Everton’s youth ranks. It gained some traction given his Merseyside heritage and the fact that the Magpies have financial rulings to abide by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As in they could be forced to let go of one or two of their big names in the summer as they face a battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are two other big names that could warrant huge fees.

A more likely Liverpool signing could come in the form of Championship star Crysencio Summervile. Having lit up the division with Leeds United, they are hoping to secure a return to the Premier League via the play-offs but he could be a prime target if they don’t manage to overcome Norwich and then one of either Southampton or West Brom in the final.

With 20 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, he has produced a stunning campaign playing predominately on the left wing. And, at 22, he will only continue to get better. A report from TEAMtalk claimed that he is a target for the Reds and journalist Ben Jacobs backed up such claims when speaking to Caught Offside.

“Newcastle also don’t plan to sell Anthony Gordon despite recent links with Liverpool," Jacobs told Caught Offside. "And as far as I am told, there is actually no Liverpool interest either,” the transfer journalist said. “It’s true Liverpool are planning for a wide attacker or winger. Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville is one name they have discussed, but targets are still being finalised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad