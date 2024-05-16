Wolves - who face Liverpool on Sunday - have called for VAR to be scrapped in the top flight next season.

Even before the controversy at Old Trafford last night involving Newcastle United’s former Everton forward Anthony Gordon, VAR was in the spotlight when it was revealed that Premier League clubs will vote on its future in the top-flight after a motion brought forward by Wolves. Clubs will vote on whether to continue to use VAR at the Premier League’s AGM. Wolves face Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s final Anfield game on Sunday.

A Wolves statement read: “The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart. However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.

“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors. There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month. Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the League fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”

What has ex-Everton forward Anthony Gordon said?

Gordon has slammed VAR after he was denied a penalty following a foul by Sofyan Amrabat in the 35th minute of last night’s game between Manchester United and Newcastle United. Gordon was sent through on goal but caught on the ankle by Amrabat’s studs as he attempted to have a shot.

Referee Robert Jones, who took charge of all three meetings between the sides this season, waved away the protests. VAR, ran by Jarred Gillett on the night, checked the incident, but agreed with the on field referee’s decision - much to the dismay of Gordon, his teammates and many watching on TV.

“I knew straight away, that is why I didn't appeal. I waited for the VAR to check, I told my team-mates 'it was a clear penalty'. I don't understand the point of it, either get rid of it or get better - it's that simple.”

