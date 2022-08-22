The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Monday afternoon.

Liverpool make the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in the hunt for their first win of the season having drawn their opening two matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

United have made a dismal start and find themselves bottom of the table after losing their first couple of games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Here is the latest Liverpool news and rumours today...

Keita update

Naby Keita hasn’t played so far this season which has flung up questions about his long-term future at the club.

The midfielder has been with the Merseyside outfit since 2018 and has made 117 appearances in all competitions.

However, as per 90min, Klopp has ‘no plans’ to offload him before the end of the transfer window.

Attacker recommended

Liverpool have been recommended to sign ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sane by a former Premier League striker.

The attacker currently plays for German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and has done since 2020.

Ex-Arsenal man Kevin Campbell believes he would be ideal for the Reds and has said in a report by Football Insider:

“I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games. You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh.

“If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that. Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest.

“I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane. When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have. You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.”

Man Utd to present signing

Casemiro will be presented by Man Utd before the game against Liverpool this evening.

The midfielder is joining the Red Devils from Spanish giants Real Madrid.