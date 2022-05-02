Liverpool told to pay £52m for transfer amid fresh Mo Salah contract blow

A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to return to Champions League action.

Liverpool remain on course to take the Premier League title race to the wire as they turn attention back to the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men narrowly defeated Newcastle United over the weekend, and they are now preparing for Tuesday night’s second leg with Villarreal in Spain.

A 2-0 advantage means the Reds are in a commanding position, but they have a job to finish against a spirited Villarreal side, who are still full of belief ahead of their home leg.

As preparations for that game continue, we have rounded up all the latest Liverpool transfer news.

Laimer links

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer.

According to Kicker, the Reds, along with Premier League rivals Tottenham, are keen on the midfield star, who is an energetic force in the middle of the park.

It has been suggested that a fee of around £23million may be required to pull off a deal for Laimer this summer, though that could rise if a bidding war ensues.

Tchouameni price

The Reds are going to have to pay big if they want to land Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield ahead of this summer, and while it’s not clear whether Klopp will move to significantly strengthen his midfield, we know how much the French star will cost.

According to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson via the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool will have to pay around £52million to get the deal done.

Salah blow

Liverpool still haven’t managed to tie superstar Mo Salah down to a new contract, and there are some concerning reports doing the rounds.

According to The Telegraph, Salah is ‘tempted’ by a new challenge amid his struggle to agree new terms with the club.