Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Spain under-21 international Jesus Rodriguez.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a young La Liga winger, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are monitoring the progress of Real Betis’ Jesus Rodriguez. The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign for the Andalusia-based side. He has stepped up to the first team with aplomb since Betis sold Assane Diao for £10 million to Como 1907 in January.

Rodriguez’s switch to senior football has been fairly seamless so far. In total, the winger has made 17 appearances and recorded an assist in Betis’ 2-1 victory over La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid last time out. He grabbed an assist in the win.

Rodriguez has been moved to the left wing from the right since Manuel Pellegrini’s side signed Antony on loan from Manchester United during the winter window. But he is described as two-footed who has pace and skill.

It is suggested that a £42 million release clause is installed in the teenager’s Estadio Benito Villamarín contract. In addition, Rodriguez was part of Spain under-19s’ squad that won the European Championships. Chelsea have reportedly taken a ‘keen interest’ in Rodriguez.

Will Liverpool sign Rodriguez?

Liverpool have not be averse to signing young talents in recent seasons. Far from it. However, the Reds have hardly splashed out significant fees for teenagers with relatively little experience.

Liverpool have brought in a plethora of players to join their academy ranks such as Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea last summer as well as Trey Nyoni (Leicester City), Ben Doak (Celtic) and Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo) ins recent years. Yet when signing players for the first team, they have usually played at least 100 senior games. While Rogriguez is enjoying a fine spell at Betis, it is still his maiden La Liga campaign and will need to be developed.

As things stand, Arne Slot’s side have four wingers in Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa. But despite Salah plundering 30 goals in all competitions this season, he is out of contract in the summer and still to commit his future.

Meanwhile, Diaz has two years remaining on his current Anfield deal yet has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona. Chiesa joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus last summer but has been a bit-part player during the Premier League title challenge.