What we've seen on Liverpool tour that points to Ibrahima Konate contract decision

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool against Wolves. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, however, the indications are that he is happy at Anfield.

Liverpool have shown everyone that winning the Premier League last season is going to be the start of something, not a one-off, as a busy and relentless transfer window shows.

After discussions with Luis Diaz over a new deal, Richard Hughes decided that with two years left on the Colombian’s contract, now was the time to cash in. Bayern Munich have upped their initial offer and a transfer seems almost certain to be completed in the coming days.

Ibrahima Konate goes to work for Liverpool TV

The Reds have already shown how quickly they will replace players who leave with Trent Alexander-Arnold already a distant memory given the impact that Jeremie Frimpong has made since signing from Bayer Leverkusen. With Hugo Ekitike arriving for £78m on top of the record-breaking move for Florian Wirtz, a new era at Anfield is well under way.

One player heavily tipped to leave is Ibrahima Konate after demanding £200,000 per week and interest from Real Madrid, however, the dots don’t connect and the actions and words of the player himself suggest that he is more than happy under Arne Slot.

Doing a bit of moonlighting on tour for LFC TV, the France international was tasked with interviewing his teammates for a bit of light-hearted content. Something he took on with gusto, to hilarious effect. Hardly the behaviour of an unhappy player or someone pushing for a move. He looks every bit the player who is happy with his teammates and happy being at Liverpool.

What has Konate said about playing for Liverpool this season?

In June, Konate spoke to The Athletic where he set out his targets for the season ahead, again, the 26-year old was clear where he sees himself and what he wants to achieve.

“We won the Premier League, which is magnificent and which made everyone happy, but it’s not an end in itself. I want to win it again next year. Or win the Champions League.

“When next season begins, we shouldn’t forget about the title, because we won it and it’s etched in history, but we’ll need to set it aside and say to ourselves, ‘That’s behind us. Now, do we have the desire and the physical and mental strength to do what we did last season again?’ It will be harder, because we’re the champions and everyone will want to beat us.”

If anything, Konate talks and behaves like a future captain, never mind a player who might just stick around for another few seasons. Even on more money, it would still be cheaper to extend Konate’s deal rather than having to sign a replacement, plus, a price can never be put on a player having the right mentality.