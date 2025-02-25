Liverpool have reportedly decided it is the end of the line for this star.

Liverpool have some big changes on the horizon as they prepare to tackle the upcoming summer transfer window.

Thanks to their latest win over Manchester City, the Reds are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a huge chance of entering the upcoming market as the champions of England.

While this potential pending status will undoubtedly attract some of the biggest names in the world, Liverpool must also make big decisions on the fate of their own players. While fans urge the likes of the in-form Mohamed Salah to pen a new deal, others are being tipped to be shown the door as Arne Slot prepares to roll up his sleeves.

A man whose future has been in doubt for some time now is Darwin Nunez, and a lot of signs are pointing to his departure in the summer.

Liverpool want to sell Nunez as Barcelona show interest

Over the years, the great debate over Nunez has been a back-and-forth between fans and professionals alike. After joining the club in 2022 for a club record fee of £85 million, many have urged for the Uruguayan to be given his grace period and show his full capability.

However, due to his inconsistent form in front of goal compared to some of his teammates, Nunez has not only found himself out of favour at Anfield, but now heavily linked with an exit.

Several outlets have reported on Nunez’s departure links recently. Fichajes have claimed that Liverpool are indeed looking to sell the 25-year-old, as he is ‘not part of Slot’s plans’ moving forwards.

The decision has reportedly been made to offload Nunez in the summer, and Barcelona have emerged as potential suitors to sign him. The report claims Barca are currently one the clubs ‘most interested’ in signing the striker, as they see him as an ‘ideal option’ to strengthen their front line. With Robert Lewandowski approaching his 37th birthday, he could lose prominence next season.

Hansi Flick has identified the need for a striker different to Lewandowski and Nunez fits the picture. However, their interest will largely depend on how much money they have to play with on the the transfer window.

A tough run for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool were attracted to Nunez’s impressive numbers for former club Benfica, where he notched 34 goals in 41 appearances during his final season. Despite contributing 15 goals in his debut campaign for the Reds, Nunez has struggled overall to be the leading No.9 the team needs.

Nunez’s position under Slot is not expected to change. With just seven Premier League starts this season and six goals in all competitions, the Reds are ready to offload him and make back what they can from the mammoth fee paid three years ago. The Fichajes report claims that Liverpool have ‘decided to put Nunez on the market’ and are looking to receive around €50 million (£41m) for his signature.