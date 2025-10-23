Schlupp has wasted no time settling in | AFP via Getty Images

Michael Olise is one of Europe’s in form playmakers and Liverpool have been given an update on the France international’s future.

There is something not quite right about Liverpool just now; the forward line isn’t firing, the midfield doesn’t look balanced and the defence looks all over the place.

Arne Slot must be wondering what has happened to his title winning team and there might yet be an element of truth in Pat Nevin’s theory that the tragic death of Diogo Jota has hit the squad harder than most realise.

Footballers are only human after all and no work place or family is ever the same when something as shocking as the accident of the Reds’ beloved no.20 occurs. With a packed fixture list and multiple international breaks, Slot hasn’t had much time on the training ground to make changes, however, thoughts will already be turning to the January window.

Liverpool given Michael Olise release clause news

One potential deal that Liverpool are said to be interested in making is another blockbuster move to add quality in the final third with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise on the radar of Richard Hughes. The France international has been in fine form for the Bundesliga champions and continues to grow from the obvious potential that he showed in the Premier League at Crystal Palace.

According to Fabrizio Romano, if Liverpool want Olise, they will have to deal directly with Bayern and meet whatever valuation they have of the playmaker because the German’s sporting director Max Eberl has just confirmed that there is no release clause in the 25-year old’s deal: “The contract is valid until June 2029, no release clause is included and Olise is on his way to becoming one of the world's best players”

With this in mind, Liverpool would be wiser targeting Antoine Semenyo, one of the Premier League’s form players and someone who could cost as “little” as £75m compared to the £100m plus of Olise. According to reports though, Man United lead the chase for Semenyo although this could change if the champions up their interest.

Liverpool urged to replace Mohamed Salah with Olise

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison reckons that Olise is the man who could replace club legend Mohamed Salah at Anfield though and don’t hold back recently when talking about what had gone wrong this season for the Egypt hero, speaking on ESPN, he said: "I’m worried about Mo Salah too. Most pros will tell you that when you watch him, aesthetically he’s sort of like quite a scruffy footballer. He gives the ball away with five-yard passes. He gives it away and he frustrates you. But he’s been hitting 25 goals a season forever so you can never knock him.

"But I’m watching Michael Olise at Bayern Munich, and the uncomfortable conversation now is, in my opinion, I would swap Michael Olise for Mo Salah. Now I know that sounds like a crazy short-term reaction, but there is an uncomfortable conversation that they will have to have – at some point they’re going to have to think about replacing Mo Salah. I don’t think he’s in decline. I think Mo Salah’s been the same player forever. I mean, he’s super fit. You see his body shape and he doesn’t carry any weight, he’s so lean. Even now, he’s quite sharp.

"But when I watch Mo Salah over the last 10 years, and most footballers would probably agree with me, if you took the goals away from Mo Salah, he would then look like a good footballer. The fact that he’s hitting 25, 30 goals a season means he’s an exceptional footballer, one of the world’s best. But if you take the goals away, what is he actually contributing to the team?

“That’s why I mentioned Michael Olise, because aesthetically he’s a beautiful footballer to watch and all right, he’ll never hit the numbers of Mo Salah, but he might make Liverpool that bit different and give them that little bit more control. Because he doesn’t give the ball away as much as Mo Salah. But it’s a little blip that Liverpool are in.”