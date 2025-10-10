Odds: 200/1 | Getty Images

Liverpool will have to replace Mo Salah at some point in the near future as Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise emerges as a target.

Arne Slot can’t complain about the Liverpool board backing him this summer after being given little help last season.

The Dutchman proved his coaching mettle by winning the Premier League with the squad that he inherited from Jurgen Klopp and by turning a front foot, all-action team into a more pragmatic one capable of adapting for any given situation.

The biggest difference between the last campaign and the current one has been stability. Slot would tweak his tactics, but only make minimal changes to his team. Something that couldn’t be further from the truth this season, he also had someone in Mo Salah who ended the year with 47 goal contributions in 38 appearances.

Liverpool target Michael Olise as Mo Salah replacement

Replacing Salah is almost impossible which means that Slot and the Reds’ recruitment team has to find another way and to paraphrase from the Brad Pitt film Moneyball, they have to find it in the aggregate.

They have already started this process this summer with the arrival of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. All three can chip in with goals and assists and should be able to share the burden in the coming years together.

According to Lewis Steele at The Daily Mail, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, currently with eight goals and eight assists already this season which has made him a regular in the France international team. On if Olise could be heading to Anfield, the reliable journalist said: “Yes, there is a chance. Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer – albeit it is nothing more than that at this stage.”

Steele teased that it could be a transfer that develops over time, urging Liverpool fans to “watch this space”.

Ironically, the best winger at Bayern just now is former Liverpool forward Luis Diaz who completed a £65m move to the Bundesliga in the summer. At the moment, nobody has really stepped into the Colombian’s boots in terms of pressing, intensity and end product. It looked like Liverpool had got the better deal, however, maybe the 28-year old should have been offered improved terms after all.

Olise or Semenyo, who should Liverpool sign?

At Palace, Olise showed flashes of what he is capable of which is demonstrated by his goal tally of just 14 in 82 Premier League appearances. Compare this to Antoine Semenyo who now has 26 in 88 and, on paper, the Bournemouth winger is the more attractive option.

Their overall numbers are eerily similar in that both have 41 goal contributions between their respective times at Palace and Bournemouth with most of Olise’s best work coming through creating chances for others.

A fee of £75m has been quoted for Semenyo, whilst Olise’s is upward of £100m. He’s good, but is he worth £25m more? It would be a surprise if both players aren’t on a long list of possible replacements and there is one overriding consideration that potentially could sway Richard Hughes one way or the other.

Olise is a maverick, an unpredictable force of nature who might not be as capable of fitting into different systems. As seen with Semenyo’s matchwinning performance for Bournemouth against Fulham, he is capable of adapting and of changing games whilst playing almost anywhere across the forward line, much like Salah in his pomp.