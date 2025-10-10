Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are starting to see what the future looks like without Mo Salah but they already have the perfect replacement on their doorstep.

Arne Slot would have wanted his new signings to adapt quickly to life at Liverpool with his established stars lending a helping hand.

It looked like the Reds were going to be the new entertainers in the mould of Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United side of the 1990’s only for the defence to continue to leak goals and the forward line to stop scoring them.

A team that is able to field Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitke, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah shouldn’t be struggling to create chances. Time waits for no man though and despite a record-breaking season last year, the Egyptian King’s considerable powers appear to be on the wane.

Liverpool could sign perfect Salah replacement in Antoine Semenyo

Wayne Rooney criticised Salah’s efforts against Chelsea, but Slot is unlikely to drop a player who can win a game on his own and can touch the ball only a handful of times but still walk off the pitch with the match ball.

This isn’t to say that the Dutchman isn’t looking to the future and looking for someone who could one day step into the mercurial winger’s shoes. Replacing the 33-year old on a like-for-like basis is almost impossible, but there are still some quality operators around the top clubs in Europe.

Liverpool are reported to be keeping tabs on Michael Olise’s situation at Bayern Munich, however, a more obvious signing is right on their doorstep in the shape of Antoine Semenyo.

According to Caught Offside, Slot is a fan of the £75m-rated Bournemouth winger who has, arguably, been the Premier League player of the season so far with six goals and three assists in seven appearances. Almost Salah like numbers.

The report also claims that Man Utd are leading the chase for the Ghana international. Why he would take a step back the way remains to be seen and an offer from Liverpool would surely be warmly received, especially with former teammate Milos Kerkez already at the club.

Theo Walcott on why Salah hasn’t hit top form

Salah has yet to hit top gear this season with Theo Walcott showing a rare ability for a pundit in that he has taken a step back and remembered that, despite his experience, the Liverpool legend is only human. Speaking on It’s Called Soccer!, the former Arsenal winger said: “I think we’re all forgetting how big of a hit in everything that’s happened for Liverpool with Diogo Jota.

“When you have someone who’s very close to you every day and you never see this person who could influence in a positive way – his character, the way he is around the training ground, the way he brings people together – it could well be affecting the team massively. It could be affecting Mo particularly.

“I think we’re forgetting that these guys, yes they need to go and do a job. However, they’ve had something horrific happen to a big part of their Liverpool careers. Yes, we all want these players to perform, but we forget that they’re people.

“He [Salah] is trying his best, of course, but it’s just not quite clicking for him and that could be a factor. No doubt it’s a factor; of course it is.” Well said, Theo.