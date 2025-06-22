Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Andy Robertson is being linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer

The future of Liverpool’s left-back position has been of significant interest this summer, as the Reds seek a long-term successor to Andy Robertson while considering his immediate future at the club.

The Premier League champions have been strongly linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez for some time now, and a reported £40m transfer has been agreed between the clubs with an official announcement expected to come next week.

With long-term first choice Robertson likely to spend next season in competition with the Hungarian, links between the Scotsman and Atletico Madrid recently surfaced to offer the 31-year-old the chance for a fresh start elsewhere. It is a move that Robertson would reportedly be open to, and the Reds are unlikely to stand in his way if an acceptable offer is made by the Spanish giants.

Atletico Madrid eye ex-Everton man

Recent reports by Fichajes have revealed that Robertson is not Atletico’s only transfer target at left-back, with Aston Villa and ex-Everton defender Lucas Digne a target for Diego Simeone’s side. They are willing to pay £8.5m to get a deal done. Also 31, Digne recently forced his way back into the French national team set-up and is seen as a strong alternative to Robertson.

Atletico would like a transfer for a new left-back sorted soon and may agree a deal with Villa “in the coming days”, though there is currently a slight gap in valuation. Los Colchoneros are said to view Digne’s experience in Europe as a key factor, in addition to his ability to help the side both in defence and in attack and provide increased squad competition.

These rumours make the future of Robertson increasingly uncertain, and Liverpool may be forced to make a decision soon or else Atletico will go elsewhere.

Liverpool should keep Robertson

Should Robertson be happy to stay and fight for his place, it would be a smart move for Liverpool to keep hold of the 84-cap Scotland international this summer.

Arne Slot is making significant changes to the squad in this window as the Reds look to begin a new dynasty under the Dutchman, and it is important that he retains the leaders within his side as that transition continues.

Just seven players who featured during Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title-winning campaign in 2019-20 remain at the club, and just five who contributed last time the Reds won the Champions League the year prior. This means that Robertson’s experience could be vital, particularly as 21-year-old Kerkez adjusts to life at Anfield.

Robertson’s future likely depends on whether he is prepared to see a decrease in minutes and a change in his role within the squad. He will still have a significant contribution to make as the Reds hope to fight on all fronts, and Slot will hope to keep around one of the most experienced players in his squad, who also captains the Scotland national team.

Eight years on from his £8.5m arrival from Hull City in one of the best signings of the Klopp era, Liverpool fans will hope Robertson decides to stay and see out a decade in Red. With the Merseyside giants tipped to dominate on multiple fronts in Slot’s second season, there may be plenty of success still to be had at Anfield.